New details in Bakersfield murder case involving Crystal Falcon

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — New details have emerged in the case of a 29-year-old Bakersfield man facing murder charges in the death of his girlfriend.

Crystal Marie Falcon, 23, died on February 13 after being taken to Adventist Health Bakersfield with severe injuries from a home on Terrebonne Court on February 7.

Investigators say Falcon had abrasions, contusions, possible broken bones, ligature marks consistent with being tied up, and what appeared to be cigarette burns on her body.

Her boyfriend, Brandon John Grimaldo, was arrested on charges related to her murder. Grimaldo's sister told investigators she heard the two fighting the morning of February 7 and noises consistent with someone being hit for about an hour.

Grimaldo is being held on $1 million bail and is due back in court on March 3.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

