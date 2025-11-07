Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
NewsLocal NewsIn Your NeighborhoodBakersfield

Actions

New docs detail Garcia's Kern Medical escape

Offense report details September 20 recreation yard incident that led to Garcia's transport to Kern Medical
Latest Kern County, California and US and world news from 23ABC in Bakersfield, Calif.
New Docs Reveal How Inmate May Have Planned Kern Medical Escape
Posted

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — New documents reveal details about how an inmate accused of escaping from Kern Medical earlier this year may have orchestrated his opportunity to flee custody.

According to an offense report obtained by 23ABC, surveillance video showed Francisco Garcia in a recreation yard on September 20, playing handball with two other inmates. The video captured Garcia climbing onto a metal privacy partition before falling near a sink.

The documents state the officer on duty could not determine whether Garcia's fall was intentional or accidental.

Garcia was later transported to Kern Medical, where he escaped custody. He was found days later at a home in Lamont.

The documents state Elektra Jolie Espinoza and Jasmine Hernandez allegedly assisted in Garcia's escape.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

Stay in Touch with Us Anytime, Anywhere:

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

,

Weather

Daily Forecast

View Hourly Forecast

Day

Conditions

HI / LO

Precip

Friday

11/07/2025

Sunny

70° / 53°

1%

Saturday

11/08/2025

Sunny

77° / 53°

5%

Sunday

11/09/2025

Sunny

84° / 55°

2%

Monday

11/10/2025

Partly Cloudy

81° / 57°

1%

Tuesday

11/11/2025

Partly Cloudy

80° / 59°

1%

Wednesday

11/12/2025

Partly Cloudy

78° / 57°

0%

Thursday

11/13/2025

Partly Cloudy

72° / 55°

24%

Friday

11/14/2025

Showers

63° / 52°

54%