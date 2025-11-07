New docs detail Garcia's Kern Medical escape

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — New documents reveal details about how an inmate accused of escaping from Kern Medical earlier this year may have orchestrated his opportunity to flee custody.

According to an offense report obtained by 23ABC, surveillance video showed Francisco Garcia in a recreation yard on September 20, playing handball with two other inmates. The video captured Garcia climbing onto a metal privacy partition before falling near a sink.

The documents state the officer on duty could not determine whether Garcia's fall was intentional or accidental.

Garcia was later transported to Kern Medical, where he escaped custody. He was found days later at a home in Lamont.

The documents state Elektra Jolie Espinoza and Jasmine Hernandez allegedly assisted in Garcia's escape.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

