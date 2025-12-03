Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
New documents reveal how Del Oro High School band teacher investigation began

Salvador Fabian faces felony charges related to unlawful sexual intercourse with a minor
Del Oro Teacher acted "too close" to student
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — New court documents reveal how police first learned about allegations against a former Del Oro High School band teacher accused of having a romantic relationship with a student.

According to the documents, an older sibling of a separate student at the school initially advised police that they suspected the teacher was involved with the student.

The documents state the teacher and student were seen at a high school football game acting "too close."

The documents also say the teacher and student were seen going into the band room together, alone during the game.

Salvador Fabian is no longer employed with the Kern High School District. He faces felonies related to unlawful sexual intercourse with a minor and other related charges and is scheduled to be in court on December 8.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

