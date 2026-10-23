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New learning center opens for children at Bakersfield's Casa Esperanza, featuring student mural

Leadership Bakersfield Team Two cut the ribbon on a center featuring new desks, five laptops, activity tables, a student-painted mural and two raised garden beds for a children's gardening program.
A new learning center opens for kids at Casa Esperanza in Bakersfield, featuring laptops and a cheerful student-made mural.
New learning center opens for kids at Bakersfield's Casa Esperanza
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BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — A new learning center is now open for children at Casa Esperanza in Bakersfield.

Leadership Bakersfield Team Two held a ribbon cutting for the center on Tuesday.

The center includes new desks, five laptops and activity tables. It also includes a mural made by local students, which impressed a neighbor who has been following the project.

"What really struck me was not only the teamwork of the team but the mural. You know, students from Arvin High School came in and just did this wonderful cheerful mural that you can literally see from the kitchen. So to bring that little peak of happiness and glee and hope and to watch the children," Dr. Monique Rogers said.

The team also built two raised garden beds for a children's gardening program.

Casa Esperanza provides housing and support for women and children experiencing homelessness.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

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