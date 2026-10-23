New learning center opens for children at Bakersfield's Casa Esperanza, featuring student mural

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — A new learning center is now open for children at Casa Esperanza in Bakersfield.

Leadership Bakersfield Team Two held a ribbon cutting for the center on Tuesday.

The center includes new desks, five laptops and activity tables. It also includes a mural made by local students, which impressed a neighbor who has been following the project.

"What really struck me was not only the teamwork of the team but the mural. You know, students from Arvin High School came in and just did this wonderful cheerful mural that you can literally see from the kitchen. So to bring that little peak of happiness and glee and hope and to watch the children," Dr. Monique Rogers said.

The team also built two raised garden beds for a children's gardening program.

Casa Esperanza provides housing and support for women and children experiencing homelessness.

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