New sheriff's substation and fire station nearing completion at Hard Rock Casino Tejon

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — A new sheriff's substation and fire station are nearing completion at Hard Rock Casino Tejon, bringing law enforcement and fire services closer to a growing commercial hub in the Tejon Ranch area.

The dual-purpose facility is located near the northwest corner of the casino property. Construction is expected to wrap up next month, though it will take additional time for both agencies to move in.

The new sheriff's substation will serve as the primary operating location for Lieutenant Andrew Avila's South Area team. Avila oversees four South Area substations — Lamont, Frazier Park, Taft, and now Tejon Ranch — encompassing about 1,500 square miles.

I took a ride with Avila recently to talk about how the new facility will serve the area.

"Tejon Ranch has really been busy. Like, both sides of the freeway are filling up quickly. It's just unique. It's a travel hub, so we get people from everywhere," Avila said.

The new station will serve as a command post, with 12 deputies and an administrative position operating out of the facility.

"We'll have to move in our equipment, and the things that we need to — the tools that we work with will need to be added to the building," Avila said.

The Kern County Sheriff's Office is already operating in the area out of a temporary office at the Tejon Ranch outlets, a space provided by Tejon Ranch.

"We've been really, really fortunate to work with Tejon Ranch, which provided us with this office space here to operate out of, because it's been really helpful to be geographically close to where all the action is happening in this response area," Avila said.

The proximity has already proven critical. During a fight that ended with a stabbing, Avila said his deputies arrived on scene 8 minutes after receiving the call. That incident remains under investigation.

The Tejon Ranch area continues to grow, with a new RV park opening recently near the casino. Avila said the area's expansion will require more manpower to keep the community safe.

"It's not all casino by any means," Avila said.

Future residential development is also slated for the outlets and Tejon Ranch areas.

Hard Rock Casino Tejon President Chris Kelly is slated to present official Hard Rock guitars to Sheriff Donny Youngblood and Fire Chief Aaron Duncan during the 9 a.m. Board of Supervisors meeting today.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI.

