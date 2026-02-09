Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Newborn baby found dead near a dumpster in south Bakersfield

Mother was at scene and taken to hospital as police continue investigation
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — A newborn baby was found dead near a dumpster behind a business in south Bakersfield early Monday morning, according to Bakersfield Police.

Police responded to the area of Panama Lane and Hammond Way just before 1:30 a.m. Monday for a report of a newborn near a dumpster.

The baby was pronounced dead at the scene after medical personnel arrived.

The mother of the newborn was at the scene and was taken to the hospital.

The investigation is ongoing.

