Newest Bakersfield Police officers give back to local youth

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — Bakersfield Police's 19 newest officers spent their first day of work giving back to local youth. BPD partnered with the Healthy Room Project to surprise four kids with remodeled bedrooms.



Video shows new BPD officers loading up vehicles to remodel children's rooms across Bakersfield.

This is the third time BPD partnered with the Healthy Room Project to provide local youth with safe, comfortable rooms.

BPD says the kids they selected are frequent visitors to their Police Activities League youth center. Once they leave the center, they say they want to make sure they're going to a safe place.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

Freshly graduated Bakersfield Police officers began their first day on the job out in their community.

The newest members of BPD gathered early Monday morning to start their new careers by loading vehicles full of furniture, paint and decorations outside of the PAL Center on Fourth St.

They aren’t taking it back to headquarters. They’re heading out to three houses around Bakersfield to redesign four children’s rooms.

The community outreach is part of a partnership with the Healthy Room Project, an organization focused on supporting youth. Officers remodel their rooms to ensure they have a safe space to go home to. This is something Officer Denise Johnson says is full circle for her.

“I grew up in Bakersfield and PAL was my second home," Johnson said. "Like I said, I was once one of these kids who were receiving these items from the police officers, so to be able to do that is just a great feeling and I can’t wait to see the look on their faces.”

BPD says having the newest members of the force give back their first day on the job ensures they’re making connections in the community, something they hope to continue throughout their careers.

BPD says this is the third time they've worked with the Healthy Room Project, and they're grateful to the sponsors who helped provide materials for the work on Monday. BPD says they look forward to doing more community outreach with future academy classes.

