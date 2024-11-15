Watch Now
No charges filed yet in deadly Marketplace shooting, more investigation needed

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — An update on the investigation of the deadly shooting at the Marketplace in Bakersfield on Sunday that killed 15-year-old Prince Banner.

The Kern County District Attorney's Office says more investigation will be needed.

So of yet, no charges will be filed.

This comes after a formal complaint for the accused shooter, 15-year-old Albert Briseno Jr., was submitted to their office on Thursday.

They added that there is insufficient evidence and referred the case back to the Bakersfield Police Department.

This is a developing story.

