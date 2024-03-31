“No matter what, remember their family” - World War II soldier buried in Bakersfield

80 years after entering World War II, one soldier finally returned home.

James McCartney was a 22-year-old soldier at the time of his death.

After a long journey home, he will be buried with his mother at Hillcrest Memorial Park.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

Private James McCartney was killed on March 1, 1945, in France, as World War II was starting to wind down.

Many American service members who were killed in action were buried in cemeteries at the time, with only a number to mark their grave.

Years later, historians working to identify these remains were able to finally account for McCartney in September of last year.

Patty Rivera, who would’ve been McCartney's niece, said their family never forgot about him.

“My grandmother told me many stories of him and how he passed away in the army and kept his memory alive with us the whole time.” Patty Rivera, McCarthy's niece

Rivera’s father, McCartney's brother, was determined to find him.

“My dad, before he passed away three years ago, was trying very hard to see if they could locate him,” Rivera said. “He gave some DNA testing so that they could try to locate him and was hoping that they could have identified his remains before he passed away.”

While the timelines didn’t match up for the brothers, Rivera said she knows her father has some comfort following the memorial.

“I talked to the picture of my dad and let him know that his brother was finally home and that we are burying him next to his mom,” Rivera said.

His legacy carried on through the family line. Three generations later, Lathom Licitra followed in his footsteps.

“I was in the army and I heard many of my grandparents served in the army,” said Licitra. “So there was a bit of inspiration for me, at least to think about joining.”

With the news of McCartney's death, Licitra reminds others to keep fallen soldiers in mind and heart.

“There’s hidden history in families as well as those who served who shouldn’t be forgotten.” Lathom Licitra, third generation family member

McCartney was buried with full military honors Saturday, bringing closure to this family.

“No matter what, remember their family,” Rivera said.

More than two dozen people turned out this holiday weekend to join in the ceremony– for someone they didn't know, and a family they have never met.

