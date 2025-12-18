No verdict reached on Wednesday in hot car death case

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — A jury failed to reach a verdict Wednesday in the trial of a mother charged with second-degree murder after allegedly leaving her children in a hot car while attending a cosmetic procedure appointment, resulting in the death of her 1-year-old son.

Maya Hernandez faces four charges, including second-degree murder, in connection with the incident that killed her son Amilio Gutierrez.

The jury is struggling to reach a unanimous decision on the murder charge. Tuesday afternoon, jurors asked if there was video evidence of Hernandez returning to her car after the procedure and carrying Amilio. According to the judge, that video was entered into evidence.

The request came after Judge Charles Brehmer called jurors back into the courtroom earlier to provide additional instructions about the deliberation process.

Deliberations will resume Thursday at 9 a.m.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

