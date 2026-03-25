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Northbound Highway 99 lanes closed due to a person on the overpass

Drivers are being forced to exit at Airport Drive as highway patrol officers and city fire crews respond to a person holding onto the railing of the Olive Drive overpass.
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Northbound Highway 99 closed due to a person on the Olive Drive overpass
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UPDATE: Northbound Highway 99 is slowly moving again.

Police and fire crews are still at the Olive Drive overpass. Officers are keeping the Olive Drive exit closed and diverting drivers to Airport Drive.

ORIGINAL STORY: All northbound lanes of Highway 99 are closed as authorities respond to a person on the Olive Drive overpass.

Highway patrol officers say a potential jumper is holding onto the railing of the bridge, causing major traffic backups this morning. Officers are forcing drivers to exit at Airport Drive and asking them to stay in the exit lane to get off the highway.

City fire crews are also on the scene and brought an inflatable jump pad to the highway.

Southbound lanes are open for now.

Drivers should avoid the area and expect major delays this morning.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

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