Northwest Bakersfield residents could soon pay more to keep their streets lit

The Kern County Board of Supervisors voted to schedule a May 12 public hearing on a proposed streetlight service charge increase for northwest Bakersfield property owners.
Posted

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — Northwest Bakersfield residents may soon see higher charges on their bills to keep their neighborhood streets illuminated.

The Kern County Board of Supervisors voted Tuesday to set a public hearing on a proposed increase in streetlight service charges for the area.

The hearing is scheduled for Tuesday, May 12, at 2 p.m.

Property owners in the area will be notified by mail about the proposed increase ahead of the hearing.

