Northwest Bakersfield residents could soon pay more to keep their streets lit

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — Northwest Bakersfield residents may soon see higher charges on their bills to keep their neighborhood streets illuminated.

The Kern County Board of Supervisors voted Tuesday to set a public hearing on a proposed increase in streetlight service charges for the area.

The hearing is scheduled for Tuesday, May 12, at 2 p.m.

Property owners in the area will be notified by mail about the proposed increase ahead of the hearing.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

