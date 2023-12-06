“Nothing else in my life worked," so the Bakersfield Recovery Services worked harder

8 months into her recovery, Elizabeth Billingsley smiles at the people who came to the opening of the new Bakersfield Multi-Service Center. "It's still a little bit scary but I'm turning into the person that God wants me to be,” said Billingsley.

23ABC's Ava Kershner takes you through the new center and shows what those in need can expect.

“I have 8 months and 19 days now, and it's still a little bit scary but I'm turning into the person that God wants me to be,” said Elizabeth Billingsley, a person in Bakersfield Recovery Service Programs.

Elizabeth Billingsley spent the first five months of her recovery process wanting to relapse because “It's uncomfortable cause you don't know who you are yet,” said Billingsley.

However, she kept going, thanks to the encouragement from Bakersfield Recovery Services.

“Well nothing else in my life worked but trust the process does,” said Billingsley.

The new Jose Arredondo Multi-Service Center is ready to help others trust the process as well.

Offering services like:

“Family reunification, financial stability, and community integration. And what those services intel are financial services classes, parenting for men and women, job development workspace, supervised visits for people struggling with CPS cases,” said Charlie Van De Voorde, Director of Multi-Services at B.R.S.

The center will also provide monthly food resources and referrals.

Behind all of these programs is genuine care for other human beings.

“What’s one thing the people that go into these programs really need from you guys?” I asked.

“First of all- Love. Secondly is the support right? Because a lot of them don't have support from family or outside sources so we are the first stop,” said Shadonna Hill, a counselor at B.R.S.

And if you or someone you know is in need of that first stop- hear from someone who has already been there.

“What would you say to someone who was in your position 8 months ago, kind of on the fence about coming here?” I asked.

“I would say there's another life waiting on you. You have to give up everything that is destructive and hurts you and your family. Just hang in there,” said Billingsley.

The new center is now open to the public Monday through Friday and located At 1505 Owens Street.

Stay in Touch with Us Anytime, Anywhere:

