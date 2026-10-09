Off-duty ICE agent arrested after alleged assault leads to shooting in Fresno

An off-duty ICE officer was arrested early Friday morning in Fresno.

Around 3:19 a.m., the Fresno Police Department received several 911 calls for a single gunshot being fired in the area of East Dudley and North Broadway Street.

When officers arrived, they found a man in handcuffs with a gunshot wound to his midsection.

It was later determined the man, 32-year-old David Gonzalez, was an off-duty federal agent assigned to ICE.

Investigators say a resident in the neighborhood arrived home to find Gonzalez sleeping on her front lawn. She notified her 72-year-old father, who was inside the home they share.

The father went outside to send Gonzalez home, but when he woke up, he appeared intoxicated and agitated, authorities say.

Gonzalez allegedly physically assaulted the 72-year-old man, forcing him to the ground.

When the victim's daughter tried to intervene, Gonzalez allegedly attacked her as well.

The victim then retrieved a gun and fired one shot at Gonzalez, striking him. A short time afterwards, the victim's boyfriend, an off-duty police officer, arrived at the scene and placed Gonzalez in handcuffs.

Gonzalez was taken to a local hospital.

Police say the victim who shot Gonzalez is not facing criminal charges and he was legally in possession of the firearm that was used.

Detectives are asking anyone who witnessed this incident or may have additional information to contact the Fresno Police Department at 559-621-7000.