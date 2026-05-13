Officer David J. Nelson memorial scholarship transitions to Bakersfield Police Officers Foundation

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — Community members, local leaders, and law enforcement gathered Monday to honor the legacy of fallen Bakersfield Police Officer David J. Nelson during a special scholarship ceremony held as part of National Police Week.

The event took place at Legends Lounge and Event Center, where the Officer David J. Nelson Memorial Scholarship Fund officially transitioned from the Kern High School District Educational Foundation to the Bakersfield Police Officers Foundation.

The ceremony featured remarks from former scholarship recipients, Bakersfield Police Chief Brent Stratton, and members of the Nelson family.

Erik Nelson, David Nelson's brother, spoke about who the scholarship is intended to support.

"So any graduating senior going into public service, that could be varying things, but we want students that are going to give back to the community, and that could be law enforcement or it could be any other field that's given back to the community. We've given it to nurses, people go to the nursing field, etc.," Nelson said.

Organizers say the scholarship was created to honor Officer Nelson's life, service, and sacrifice while helping local students pursue their educational goals. The Bakersfield Police Officers Foundation will now oversee and administer the scholarship moving forward.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

Stay in Touch with Us Anytime, Anywhere:

