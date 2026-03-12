Oildale bar shooting suspect in custody in Oregon

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — A man accused of shooting and killing Jason Hall outside an Oildale bar over the weekend is in custody in Oregon and is scheduled to appear in court Thursday afternoon.

Steven Quick, 27, turned himself in to the Josephine County Sheriff's Office in Oregon on Tuesday. He is charged with being a fugitive from another state.

Quick is accused of shooting and killing Hall outside the Longbranch Bar in Oildale over the weekend.

Authorities say the investigation is active and ongoing.

