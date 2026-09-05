One dead, two arrested following police chase in North Bakersfield

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — One man is dead and two others have been arrested after a police chase in the area of Airport Drive and Olive Drive in North Bakersfield.

Early Saturday morning, Bakersfield Police were attempting to locate Isaiah Andrade, 21, a wanted suspect.

Andrade had an active Ramey warrant for his arrest for firearm possession and gang-related charges.

Police say he was seen near Clover Mountain Court and Pine Meadow Drive and when officers tried to arrest him, he entered the passenger side of a vehicle that drove away.

Officers pursued the vehicle, which was driven by 20-year-old Gabriel Lopez, after Lopez allegedly failed to stop and continued to evade police.

According to police, as the car traveled south on Airport Drive, officers deployed spike strips.

In an apparent attempt to avoid the spike strips, the car lost control and struck an unidentified pedestrian on the west sidewalk of the roadway.

The pedestrian, an unknown man, was pronounced dead on the scene.

Both Lopez and Andrade fled on foot but were quickly captured.