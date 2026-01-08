One dies in Bakersfield crash after SUV hits semi-truck

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — A person died in a crash in south Bakersfield on Wednesday morning around 9:30 a.m. at the intersection of Highway 223 and Wible Road.

Witnesses said a blue SUV failed to stop at a stop sign and hit a double-trailer semi-truck.

The semi dragged the SUV about a quarter mile.

The SUV's driver was pronounced dead at the scene.

The California Highway Patrol is investigating the crash.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

