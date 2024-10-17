One local pumpkin patch shares their bountiful harvest with the community

A Kern County Halloween tradition is in full swing.

Banducci’s Family Pumpkin Patch has been a Bakersfield staple each October.

Petting zoos, corn mazes, and photo opportunities– all on the same property.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

Banducci’s Family Pumpkin Patch has been a Kern County Halloween hotspot for more than thirty years.

“Just knowing that you planted each one of those pumpkins, it’s just like an accomplishment,” said Gia Wattenbarger, granddaughter of Nancy Banducci, who founded the pumpkin patch.

Gia Wattenbarger’s father, David Wattenbarger, said outside of October, the patch is just grass and a pond.

“... It first started in the front yard of my mother in law’s house, and it got bigger and bigger,” said David Wattenbarger.

But for 2024, the family farm had a ‘gourd’ turn out.

“It takes about seven semi loads to fill the yard,” said David Wattenbarger.

Each pumpkin is family planted and grown.

“It’s just like a tradition that has gotten passed down as each generation comes about,” said Gia David Wattenbarger.

She first started to get her hands dirty when she was in sixth grade. Now in high school, she gets to see the fruits of their harvest.

“It’s very family oriented this year,” said Gia Wattenbarger. “I see a lot of families coming out and I think it’s so sweet seeing little kids come out like, ‘Oh, I want this pumpkin!’”

If pumpkins aren’t your thing, you can ‘carve out’ some time to visit the petting zoo, or the corn maze, all in one stop.

“We’ve got a couple different corn mazes, we have a little one up here in front out of straw for the little kids that we can play in,” said David Wattenbarger. “And then we got the big one. It’s about 12 feet tall in the back for the bigger kids and adults.”

Banducci’s Family Pumpkin Patch is open until October 31, if you're looking for your pick of the patch.

