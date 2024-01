Possible grenade or explosive was in witness report

Posted at 8:20 AM, Jan 18, 2024

BPD received a call of shots fired around 2:30 a.m. on Chester Avenue in downtown Bakersfield.

The armed man is now dead after BPD returned fire to his white truck.

The Bomb Squad was on scene due to witness reports of a possible grenade or explosive.

The Bomb Squad was on scene due to witness reports of a possible grenade or explosive.

There is no more threat. Chester Avenue is closed from Truxtun Avenue to California Avenue as of Thursday morning.

