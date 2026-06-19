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OneLegacy opens new regional office in Bakersfield

Organ donation organization says new location will strengthen support for local hospitals, donor families and transplant recipients.
Latest Kern County, California and US and world news from 23ABC in Bakersfield, Calif.
OneLegacy opens new regional office in Bakersfield
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BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — OneLegacy, a Southern California organ donation organization, has expanded its presence in Kern County with the opening of a new regional office in Bakersfield.

The organization hosted a ribbon-cutting ceremony Thursday at its new location on Old River Road. Community leaders, organ transplant recipients and donor families attended the event and toured the new facility during an open house.

According to OneLegacy, the new office will help strengthen its ability to serve local hospitals, donor families and transplant recipients throughout the region. Officials say the expanded footprint will allow staff to provide around-the-clock support and respond more quickly to the needs of the community.

OneLegacy is one of the nation's largest organ, eye and tissue recovery organizations, working to facilitate lifesaving donations and transplants across Southern California.

Organization leaders say the Bakersfield office represents a continued investment in Kern County and reflects the growing need for organ donation services throughout the region.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

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