Only Asian Artists are at the Bakersfield Museum of Art right now: Here's why

The Bakersfield Museum of Art is now showcasing its very first Asian Artist exclusive exhibit.

In this video, 23ABC's Ava Kershner takes you through the gallery, and explains why the museum made this choice.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

At the Bakersfield Museum of Art, the paint usually stays on the canvas.

But in their latest exhibit, one artist felt so inspired- he made his mark on the history of the museum.

And also their walls.

A Blooming Journey, Personal Archaeology, Life of Change, and select works from Chiura Obata.

These are the exhibitions in the Bakersfield Museum of Art’s latest seasonal display.

Making this collection the first time the museum has had an all Asian artist gallery.

Victor Gonzales, curator of the museum, says, “It wasn’t intentional. We had a little bit of a space in our calendar that I was able to shift things around and I really wanted to include Bryan Ida as a part of that follow up to the past show.”

Gonzales said the museum’s decision happened instinctively.

“I reached out to them kind of quickly, I guess. I want to do this. I want to focus on all Asian Americans but I like that the work isn’t just inherently Asian,” says Gonzales.

One of the artists in this show, Jun Yang, told 23ABC that the actual architecture of the museum inspired him so much- he decided to take art from the canvas to the actual walls and floor of the building.

“Sometimes the medium itself really inspires me so I’ve never done anything like that and I’ve never seen any museum actually let artists do this format. So I asked the museum if I can do that and they were very supportive,” said Yang.

Despite the exhibit being the first Asian exclusive one, Gonzales and Yang say that the message behind the art is made for people of any background.

“Sometimes it moves because during the opening three people came to me, they cried. I don’t know, they didn’t tell me why, but I think they felt my struggles, and pain, and also happiness, and love,” said Yang

“The surprise to everyone was that- oh these are messages that anyone can find,” said Gonzales.

The Bakersfield Museum of Art will have this display until Jan. 6, 2024.

You can visit it Tuesday through Saturday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

