Operation Boo ensures child safety on Halloween

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — Operation Boo is a state public safety initiative conducted by the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation.

Local parole officers and law enforcement are out on the streets during trick-or-treating hours, ensuring that sex offenders under parole supervision who are not allowed to have contact with minors follow strict regulations. The restrictions include staying inside their homes from 5 p.m. on Halloween night until 5 a.m. the following morning, keeping their porch lights off, and not decorating their house or giving out candy.

If you spot suspicious activity on Halloween, contact local law enforcement. If you spot someone on the supervision list out on Halloween, contact the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation at (661) 633 - 5100.

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