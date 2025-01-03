Organizers move the annual MLK Community Awards breakfast to a new location

Dr Martin Luther King Jr Community Awards breakfast is being held at the B.C. Renegade Event Center on January 20th, from 8:30 to 10:30 am

"Mission: Possible" focuses on protecting freedom, justice, and democracy in the spirit of NonViolence 365

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

The 24th annual Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Community Awards breakfast is coming up in just over two weeks, switching venues to the Bakersfield College Renegade Event Center on Monday, January 20th.

This year's theme is "Mission: Possible", protecting freedom, justice, and democracy in the spirit of NonViolence365.

Reverend Wesley Crawford joined Mike Hart in Studio B during the morning show on Friday to talk about the breakfast, and where we stand locally, and as a nation regarding Dr. King's legacy and vision in 2025.

Stay in Touch with Us Anytime, Anywhere:

