Orlie's Shoe Drive Gala returns March 20 in Bakersfield

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — The 2nd annual Orlie's Shoe Drive Gala is set for March 20, aiming to surpass last year's inaugural event that sold out shortly after being announced.

Nicole Vigil, known as "the voice of many hats" behind Orlie's, said the event will return to Luigi's Event Center in hopes of bringing back previous attendees while welcoming new guests.

"We were pretty much sold out from the time that we announced that we were doing the event, which was so humbling," Vigil said.

The gala, called "The Streets of Bakersfield," represents the organization's expansion beyond its original 5K fundraiser. The event features live country music, silent and live auctions, and numerous photo opportunities.

"We decided that if we needed to grow, we needed to grow our fundraising efforts as well," Vigil said. "We know that Bakersfield loves their galas, their fundraisers, and so we wanted to play into that and do all things Bakersfield."

Orlie's Shoe Drive was created to honor Vigil's father-in-law, who provided shoes for his children at Christmas. What began as a simple shoe distribution at a park has evolved over 8 years into a significant community effort.

The organization has reached a major milestone, officially providing over 10,000 shoes to children in Kern County.

"There's always going to be a child that we can serve in Kern County," Vigil said.

This year's goal is to exceed last year's fundraising totals while maintaining organized growth and staying true to their humble mission.

Tickets are still available but limited. People can purchase them at orliesshoedrive.com or check the organization's Instagram for more information about recipients and event details.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

