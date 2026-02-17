Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
2  WX Alerts
NewsLocal NewsIn Your NeighborhoodBakersfield

Actions

Orlie's Shoe Drive Gala returns March 20 in Bakersfield

The "Streets of Bakersfield" themed event aims to exceed last year's fundraising success while continuing the organization's mission to provide shoes for Kern County children
Latest Kern County, California and US and world news from 23ABC in Bakersfield, Calif.
Orlie's Shoe Drive Gala returns March 20
Posted

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — The 2nd annual Orlie's Shoe Drive Gala is set for March 20, aiming to surpass last year's inaugural event that sold out shortly after being announced.

Nicole Vigil, known as "the voice of many hats" behind Orlie's, said the event will return to Luigi's Event Center in hopes of bringing back previous attendees while welcoming new guests.

"We were pretty much sold out from the time that we announced that we were doing the event, which was so humbling," Vigil said.

The gala, called "The Streets of Bakersfield," represents the organization's expansion beyond its original 5K fundraiser. The event features live country music, silent and live auctions, and numerous photo opportunities.

"We decided that if we needed to grow, we needed to grow our fundraising efforts as well," Vigil said. "We know that Bakersfield loves their galas, their fundraisers, and so we wanted to play into that and do all things Bakersfield."

Orlie's Shoe Drive was created to honor Vigil's father-in-law, who provided shoes for his children at Christmas. What began as a simple shoe distribution at a park has evolved over 8 years into a significant community effort.

The organization has reached a major milestone, officially providing over 10,000 shoes to children in Kern County.

"There's always going to be a child that we can serve in Kern County," Vigil said.

This year's goal is to exceed last year's fundraising totals while maintaining organized growth and staying true to their humble mission.

Tickets are still available but limited. People can purchase them at orliesshoedrive.com or check the organization's Instagram for more information about recipients and event details.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

Stay in Touch with Us Anytime, Anywhere:

Copyright 2026 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

,

Weather

Daily Forecast

View Hourly Forecast

Day

Conditions

HI / LO

Precip

Tuesday

02/17/2026

PM Showers

58° / 41°

37%

Wednesday

02/18/2026

Partly Cloudy

51° / 41°

24%

Thursday

02/19/2026

Showers

51° / 36°

63%

Friday

02/20/2026

Partly Cloudy

53° / 35°

9%

Saturday

02/21/2026

Partly Cloudy

65° / 44°

15%

Sunday

02/22/2026

Partly Cloudy

67° / 47°

3%

Monday

02/23/2026

Partly Cloudy

68° / 50°

19%

Tuesday

02/24/2026

Showers

63° / 48°

37%