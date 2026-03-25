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Orlie's Shoe Drive provides more than 3,000 pairs of shoes to children across Kern County this year

Orlie's Shoe Drive provides more than 3,000 pairs of shoes to children across Kern County this year
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BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — Orlie’s Shoe Drive, an event sponsored by 23ABC, provided more than 3,000 pairs of shoes to children across Kern County this year.

The local nonprofit works directly with kids to make sure every child gets the right fit. The organization hand-measures, hand-picks, and personally delivers each pair of shoes.

This year’s effort brings the organization's total to more than 10,000 children served locally.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

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