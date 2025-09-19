Partini 'Fore the Kids': Annual fundraiser powers the Jingle Bell Club

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — If all the holiday decorations in some stores aren't enough to get you into the Christmas spirit a little early this year, how about a fundraiser to benefit local first-graders in several schools? The Jingle Bell Club has been hosting parties for children in low-income areas for nearly 20 years. It's funded in large part by an event called 'Partini: Fore the Kids' that's taking place this year on Thursday, October 2nd. Dr. Sudhir Patel and Santa joined Mike Hart at the Kern County Fair this week to talk about the upcoming event. You can get more information and tickets by scanning the QR code or by visiting jinglebellclub.org

