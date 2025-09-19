Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
NewsLocal NewsIn Your NeighborhoodBakersfield

Actions

Partini 'Fore the Kids': Annual fundraiser powers the Jingle Bell Club

Dr Sudhir Patel hosts a charity dinner and auction on Thursday, Oct. 2nd, to fund Christmas for local kids
The Jingle Bell Club - Partini Fundraiser
PARTINI FLYER 1.JPG
Posted

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — If all the holiday decorations in some stores aren't enough to get you into the Christmas spirit a little early this year, how about a fundraiser to benefit local first-graders in several schools? The Jingle Bell Club has been hosting parties for children in low-income areas for nearly 20 years. It's funded in large part by an event called 'Partini: Fore the Kids' that's taking place this year on Thursday, October 2nd. Dr. Sudhir Patel and Santa joined Mike Hart at the Kern County Fair this week to talk about the upcoming event. You can get more information and tickets by scanning the QR code or by visiting jinglebellclub.org

Stay in Touch with Us Anytime, Anywhere:

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

,

Weather

Daily Forecast

View Hourly Forecast

Day

Conditions

HI / LO

Precip

Friday

09/19/2025

AM Showers

83° / 70°

40%

Saturday

09/20/2025

Sunny

89° / 69°

4%

Sunday

09/21/2025

Sunny

90° / 69°

3%

Monday

09/22/2025

Sunny

92° / 71°

4%

Tuesday

09/23/2025

Partly Cloudy

92° / 70°

24%

Wednesday

09/24/2025

Sunny

91° / 68°

5%

Thursday

09/25/2025

Sunny

86° / 68°

1%

Friday

09/26/2025

Mostly Sunny

90° / 69°

0%