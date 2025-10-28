Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
NewsLocal NewsIn Your NeighborhoodBakersfield

Actions

Passenger dies after Bakersfield rollover crash

An 18-year-old driver was traveling 80 mph when he lost control, sending the car down a steep embankment on Oct. 19.
Latest Kern County, California and US and world news from 23ABC in Bakersfield, Calif.
Passenger dies after rollover crash
Posted
and last updated

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — A passenger involved in a rollover crash earlier this month has died after spending days in critical condition.

The California Highway Patrol said 18-year-old Steven Marquez Argueta was driving a car eastbound on Alfred Harrell Highway in excess of 80 miles per hour on Sunday, Oct. 19.

The driver lost control and the car veered into the westbound lane before rolling down a steep embankment. The car came to rest on Shadow Hills Drive.

All occupants were taken to Kern Medical with moderate to major injuries. The victim who died was one of two twin sisters involved in the crash.

"This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy."

Stay in Touch with Us Anytime, Anywhere:

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Sign up for our Morning E-mail Newsletter to receive the latest headlines in your inbox.

,

Weather

Daily Forecast

View Hourly Forecast

Day

Conditions

HI / LO

Precip

Tuesday

10/28/2025

Sunny

76° / 52°

1%

Wednesday

10/29/2025

Sunny

79° / 54°

5%

Thursday

10/30/2025

Sunny

82° / 55°

2%

Friday

10/31/2025

Sunny

77° / 54°

3%

Saturday

11/01/2025

Sunny

79° / 55°

3%

Sunday

11/02/2025

Partly Cloudy

76° / 55°

2%

Monday

11/03/2025

Mostly Sunny

79° / 55°

1%

Tuesday

11/04/2025

Mostly Sunny

77° / 56°

0%