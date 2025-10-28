Passenger dies after Bakersfield rollover crash

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — A passenger involved in a rollover crash earlier this month has died after spending days in critical condition.

The California Highway Patrol said 18-year-old Steven Marquez Argueta was driving a car eastbound on Alfred Harrell Highway in excess of 80 miles per hour on Sunday, Oct. 19.

The driver lost control and the car veered into the westbound lane before rolling down a steep embankment. The car came to rest on Shadow Hills Drive.

All occupants were taken to Kern Medical with moderate to major injuries. The victim who died was one of two twin sisters involved in the crash.

"This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy."

Stay in Touch with Us Anytime, Anywhere:

