Pedestrian dies after being hit by two cars in Bakersfield

Bakersfield police say the man was outside the crosswalk when he was struck by a Chevrolet pickup and a Nissan sedan Sunday night
Posted

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — A pedestrian struck by two vehicles on Baker Street near East 19th Street Sunday night died from his injuries after being taken to a local hospital, Bakersfield police said.

Officers were called to the scene just before 8:30 p.m. regarding a collision. A preliminary investigation revealed the man was in the road, outside of the crosswalk, when he was hit by a white Chevrolet pickup truck heading north.

Moments later, the man was then hit by a silver Nissan sedan heading south.

Both drivers remained at the scene and cooperated with police.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

