Pedestrian dies after being struck by a westbound vehicle on Pacheco Road in Bakersfield Saturday night

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — An adult male pedestrian is dead after being struck by a car Saturday night in Bakersfield.

The crash happened at 9:31 p.m. in the 1100 block of Pacheco Road near the intersection with Olivia Street. The Bakersfield Police Department said officers arrived to find the man in the roadway suffering from major injuries. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Investigators said a vehicle was traveling westbound on Pacheco Road when it struck the man. The driver stayed at the crash site and is cooperating with police.

Drugs, alcohol, and speed do not appear to be factors in the collision.

Police noted the 1100 block of Pacheco Road is an east-west roadway with one lane of traffic in each direction, separated by a painted two-way left-turn lane. The intersection at Olivia Street is a through roadway with no stop signs or stop lights.

The investigation is ongoing. Police are asking anyone with information about the collision to call the Bakersfield Police Department at 661-327-7111.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

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