Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
NewsLocal NewsIn Your NeighborhoodBakersfield

Actions

Pedestrian dies after being struck by several vehicles on northbound Highway 99 near White Lane ramp

Highway 99 & White Lane
23ABC
Highway 99 &amp; White Lane
Highway 99 & White Lane
Posted
and last updated

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — A pedestrian is dead after being struck by several vehicles on northbound Highway 99 near the White Lane on-ramp, according to the California Highway Patrol Incident Information Page.

The crash happened just before 9:30 Saturday night. CHP reported the pedestrian was lying in the roadway before several vehicles struck the person.

Officers confirmed the pedestrian died at the scene.

Crews shut down lanes to investigate the crash and requested the fire department to respond for a wash down. Traffic is being diverted to Ming Avenue. Drivers should expect major delays tonight.

CHP logs indicate a 2025 Kawasaki KLX230 motorcycle and a full-size SUV were towed from the scene for evidence.

Logs also noted a black Chevrolet Tahoe was involved in the crash, and a red Chevrolet Tahoe was located at the Ming Avenue northbound on-ramp.

Additionally, CHP received reports of multiple vehicles driving the wrong way on the White Lane northbound on-ramp.

This is an ongoing investigation. 23ABC will provide updates as more information becomes available.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

Stay in Touch with Us Anytime, Anywhere:

,

Weather

Daily Forecast

View Hourly Forecast

Day

Conditions

HI / LO

Precip

Saturday

03/21/2026

Partly Cloudy

-° / 62°

4%

Sunday

03/22/2026

Clear

88° / 59°

4%

Monday

03/23/2026

Mostly Clear

87° / 57°

2%

Tuesday

03/24/2026

Clear

88° / 59°

1%

Wednesday

03/25/2026

Mostly Clear

86° / 58°

2%

Thursday

03/26/2026

Mostly Clear

84° / 57°

2%

Friday

03/27/2026

Partly Cloudy

87° / 59°

0%

Saturday

03/28/2026

Partly Cloudy

89° / 59°

0%