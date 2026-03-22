Pedestrian dies after being struck by several vehicles on northbound Highway 99 near White Lane ramp

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — A pedestrian is dead after being struck by several vehicles on northbound Highway 99 near the White Lane on-ramp, according to the California Highway Patrol Incident Information Page.

The crash happened just before 9:30 Saturday night. CHP reported the pedestrian was lying in the roadway before several vehicles struck the person.

Officers confirmed the pedestrian died at the scene.

Crews shut down lanes to investigate the crash and requested the fire department to respond for a wash down. Traffic is being diverted to Ming Avenue. Drivers should expect major delays tonight.

CHP logs indicate a 2025 Kawasaki KLX230 motorcycle and a full-size SUV were towed from the scene for evidence.

Logs also noted a black Chevrolet Tahoe was involved in the crash, and a red Chevrolet Tahoe was located at the Ming Avenue northbound on-ramp.

Additionally, CHP received reports of multiple vehicles driving the wrong way on the White Lane northbound on-ramp.

This is an ongoing investigation. 23ABC will provide updates as more information becomes available.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

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