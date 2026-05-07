Local National Weather Sports Shop Scripps Watch Now
NewsLocal NewsIn Your NeighborhoodBakersfield

Actions

Petition drive aims to put CALM Zoo tax measure on ballot

The "Protect CALM Zoo" campaign submitted more than 32,500 signatures to qualify a one-eighth cent sales tax measure for the November 3 ballot.
Latest Kern County, California and US and world news from 23ABC in Bakersfield, Calif.
32,500+ sign petition to put CALM Zoo tax measure on ballot
Posted

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — More than 32,500 Kern County residents have signed a petition that could determine the future of CALM Zoo.

The "Protect CALM Zoo" campaign submitted more than 32,500 signatures to county election officials to qualify a measure for the November 2026 ballot.

If approved by voters, the measure would fund CALM Zoo's 20-year master plan through a one-eighth cent sales tax.

Supporters say the plan would expand animal habitats, add educational facilities and create a wildlife rehabilitation center.

Campaign leaders say the tax would be dedicated only to the zoo and could not be used for other county programs.

The measure is expected to appear on the November 3 ballot, pending county certification.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

Stay in Touch with Us Anytime, Anywhere:

,

Weather

Daily Forecast

View Hourly Forecast

Day

Conditions

HI / LO

Precip

Thursday

05/07/2026

Sunny

90° / 61°

0%

Friday

05/08/2026

Sunny

92° / 60°

1%

Saturday

05/09/2026

Sunny

92° / 63°

0%

Sunday

05/10/2026

Sunny

96° / 66°

0%

Monday

05/11/2026

Sunny

101° / 70°

0%

Tuesday

05/12/2026

Sunny

100° / 66°

0%

Wednesday

05/13/2026

Sunny

92° / 63°

0%

Thursday

05/14/2026

Sunny

92° / 64°

0%