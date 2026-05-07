Petition drive aims to put CALM Zoo tax measure on ballot

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — More than 32,500 Kern County residents have signed a petition that could determine the future of CALM Zoo.

The "Protect CALM Zoo" campaign submitted more than 32,500 signatures to county election officials to qualify a measure for the November 2026 ballot.

If approved by voters, the measure would fund CALM Zoo's 20-year master plan through a one-eighth cent sales tax.

Supporters say the plan would expand animal habitats, add educational facilities and create a wildlife rehabilitation center.

Campaign leaders say the tax would be dedicated only to the zoo and could not be used for other county programs.

The measure is expected to appear on the November 3 ballot, pending county certification.

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