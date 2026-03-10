PG&E scams hit Bakersfield area, costing victims thousands

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — Scammers are targeting utility customers in the Bakersfield area - and they're getting away with real money.

PG&E says nearly 24,000 customers across its service area reported scam attempts in 2025. Those customers lost more than $300,000 in fraudulent payments.

In the Bakersfield area, more than 540 customers were targeted, as well as 3 in Arvin and 3 in McFarland.

The most common scam is a phone call threatening to shut off power unless the customer pays immediately. But PG&E says scammers are now also showing up at front doors and asking to see utility bills.

If that happens, hang up, close the door, and call PG&E directly at 833-500-SCAM.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

