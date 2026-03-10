Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
NewsLocal NewsIn Your NeighborhoodBakersfield

Actions

PG&E scams hit Bakersfield area, costing victims thousands

PG&E says nearly 24,000 customers across its service area reported scam attempts in 2025, with local victims losing money to fraudulent payment demands.
Latest Kern County, California and US and world news from 23ABC in Bakersfield, Calif.
PG&E warns of new scams targeting Kern County customers
Posted

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — Scammers are targeting utility customers in the Bakersfield area - and they're getting away with real money.

PG&E says nearly 24,000 customers across its service area reported scam attempts in 2025. Those customers lost more than $300,000 in fraudulent payments.

In the Bakersfield area, more than 540 customers were targeted, as well as 3 in Arvin and 3 in McFarland.

The most common scam is a phone call threatening to shut off power unless the customer pays immediately. But PG&E says scammers are now also showing up at front doors and asking to see utility bills.

If that happens, hang up, close the door, and call PG&E directly at 833-500-SCAM.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

Stay in Touch with Us Anytime, Anywhere:

Copyright 2026 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

,

Weather

Daily Forecast

View Hourly Forecast

Day

Conditions

HI / LO

Precip

Tuesday

03/10/2026

Partly Cloudy

76° / 50°

0%

Wednesday

03/11/2026

Sunny

76° / 51°

6%

Thursday

03/12/2026

Sunny

82° / 54°

4%

Friday

03/13/2026

Partly Cloudy

82° / 55°

4%

Saturday

03/14/2026

Partly Cloudy

82° / 55°

3%

Sunday

03/15/2026

Partly Cloudy

84° / 57°

3%

Monday

03/16/2026

Mostly Sunny

90° / 60°

2%

Tuesday

03/17/2026

Sunny

95° / 62°

0%