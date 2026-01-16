Police looking for man who allegedly stole pallets from Bakersfield Costco

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — Bakersfield police are asking for the public's help identifying a suspect in an alleged theft investigation.

Police say on Oct. 27 and 28, a man stole wooden pallets from the Costco on Panama Lane.

The suspect is described as having a medium build and a full beard, last seen wearing a black T-shirt and black shorts.

Investigators say he was driving an older model Ford pickup, pulling a two-axle trailer.

Anyone with information is asked to call Bakersfield Police at 327-7111.

"This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy."

