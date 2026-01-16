Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Police looking for man who allegedly stole pallets from Bakersfield Costco

Suspect described as medium build man with full beard who drove older Ford pickup with trailer
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — Bakersfield police are asking for the public's help identifying a suspect in an alleged theft investigation.

Police say on Oct. 27 and 28, a man stole wooden pallets from the Costco on Panama Lane.

The suspect is described as having a medium build and a full beard, last seen wearing a black T-shirt and black shorts.

Investigators say he was driving an older model Ford pickup, pulling a two-axle trailer.

Anyone with information is asked to call Bakersfield Police at 327-7111.

"This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy."

