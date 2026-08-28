Police make arrest in series of Bakersfield sexual assault cases

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — The Bakersfield Police Department announced that an arrest has been made in a cold case investigation.

Jose Manuel Solis Banuelos, 53, was arrested in connection with multiple sexual assault investigations.

Police said the investigations involve three separate incidents reported in Bakersfield between 2017 and 2023.

Solis Banuelos was arrested on suspicion of multiple charges, including kidnapping to commit rape, rape by force or fear, assault with a semiautomatic firearm, and other related offenses.

Anyone with information, or who believes they may have been victimized by Solis Banuelos, is asked to contact the Bakersfield Police Department at 661-327-7111.