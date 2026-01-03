Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Police shoot, kill armed man during welfare check in south Bakersfield

Officers responded to peace disturbance call involving family threats before deadly shooting occurred
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — Bakersfield police shot and killed a man during a welfare check on Friday night after he threatened family members and was armed with a handgun, according to the Bakersfield Police Department.

Officers responded to the 3700 block of El Alisal Street around 10:11 p.m. for a welfare check on a person involved in a peace disturbance who was threatening family members.

When officers arrived at approximately 10:20 p.m., they contacted the man who was not compliant with their commands. The subject was armed with a gun when an officer-involved shooting took place.

BPD says medical aid was provided, but the man died at the scene. The Kern County Coroner's Office will release the identity of the man at a later time.

The officers involved have been placed on administrative leave during the investigation.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

