Police shoot, kill armed man during welfare check in south Bakersfield

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — Bakersfield police shot and killed a man during a welfare check on Friday night after he threatened family members and was armed with a handgun, according to the Bakersfield Police Department.

Officers responded to the 3700 block of El Alisal Street around 10:11 p.m. for a welfare check on a person involved in a peace disturbance who was threatening family members.

When officers arrived at approximately 10:20 p.m., they contacted the man who was not compliant with their commands. The subject was armed with a gun when an officer-involved shooting took place.

BPD says medical aid was provided, but the man died at the scene. The Kern County Coroner's Office will release the identity of the man at a later time.

The officers involved have been placed on administrative leave during the investigation.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

