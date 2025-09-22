Power outage affects more than 5,000 customers in Bakersfield

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — More than 5,000 customers in Bakersfield are without power after an unplanned outage Monday morning.

Residents in southeast and central Bakersfield are seeing the most impact from the outage.

Pacific Gas & Electric says their team is evaluating the electrical system to identify damaged sections and make necessary repairs in order to safely turn the power back on.

The estimated restoration time is 1:15 p.m. Monday afternoon.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

