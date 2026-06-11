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Power outage causes court delays and the Kern Administrative Building to close

Kern-County-Courthouse
Capitolshots Photography/Capitolshots Photography
A photo of the Kern County Courthouse in Bakersfield, California. The Bakersfield courthouse, designed by Ernest L. McCoy, opened in 1959. Minor cases continue to be held at the Kern County Courthouse, though the primary criminal and civil courts for the county have been relocated a block away to the Kern County Civic Center Justice Center, which opened in 1980. This photo © Capitolshots Photography/TwoFiftyFour Photos, LLC, ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.
Kern-County-Courthouse
Posted

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — A power outage in Downtown Bakersfield on Thursday morning has caused the Kern County Administrative Building to close for the day and has caused minor delays at both courthouses.

The County Administrative Center will be closed for the rest of the day, but is expected to reopen for normal business hours on Friday, according to a press release sent out by the county.

The County Administrative Center and both courthouses, located at 1415 and 1215 Truxtun Avenue, lost power before 9 a.m, according to the Pacific Gas and Electric.

Both courthouse have had power restored, according to the Kern Superior Court. Operations at 1415 Truxtun resumed at 9 a.m. and power was restored at 1215 at 9:15 a.m.

Family Law cases scheduled for 8:30 a.m. will be rescheduled and notices will be sent out, according to the Kern Superior Court. Department of Child Support Services will also be rescheduled.

All other matters will resume at 9:30 a.m.

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