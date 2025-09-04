Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
NewsLocal NewsIn Your NeighborhoodBakersfield

Actions

Powerball winning ticket sold in Bakersfield

One of two top tickets with five matching numbers was sold locally and is worth over $984,000
Powerball-Winners
Charlie Neibergall/AP
FILE - In this Jan. 12, 2021 file photo, blank forms for the Powerball lottery sit in a bin at a local grocery store, in Des Moines, Iowa. Powerball tickets sold in Wisconsin and California were winners of the latest jackpot and will split $632 million. The winning numbers for the Powerball jackpot drawn Wednesday, Jan. 5, 2022. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall, File)
Powerball-Winners
Posted

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — One of the two top winning tickets in Wednesday's Powerball drawing was sold in Bakersfield.

According to the California Lottery, the ticket was sold at the Albertsons store located at 13045 Highway 58 near Allen Road. The ticket was one of two sold with five matching numbers. The other was sold in Riverside.

Both tickets are worth $984,594 each.

With no one matching all six numbers, the jackpot prize has risen to a staggering $1.7 billion. The next drawing is on Saturday night and will be the third largest jackpot in U.S. lottery history.

The five matched numbers on Wednesday's ticket were 3, 16, 29, 61, and 69.

Stay in Touch with Us Anytime, Anywhere:

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

,

Weather

Daily Forecast

View Hourly Forecast

Day

Conditions

HI / LO

Precip

Thursday

09/04/2025

Sunny

103° / 73°

0%

Friday

09/05/2025

Sunny

99° / 70°

0%

Saturday

09/06/2025

Sunny

97° / 68°

0%

Sunday

09/07/2025

Sunny

95° / 67°

1%

Monday

09/08/2025

Sunny

91° / 66°

1%

Tuesday

09/09/2025

Mostly Sunny

87° / 65°

2%

Wednesday

09/10/2025

Sunny

85° / 64°

2%

Thursday

09/11/2025

Mostly Sunny

86° / 65°

2%