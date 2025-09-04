Powerball winning ticket sold in Bakersfield

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — One of the two top winning tickets in Wednesday's Powerball drawing was sold in Bakersfield.

According to the California Lottery, the ticket was sold at the Albertsons store located at 13045 Highway 58 near Allen Road. The ticket was one of two sold with five matching numbers. The other was sold in Riverside.

Both tickets are worth $984,594 each.

With no one matching all six numbers, the jackpot prize has risen to a staggering $1.7 billion. The next drawing is on Saturday night and will be the third largest jackpot in U.S. lottery history.

The five matched numbers on Wednesday's ticket were 3, 16, 29, 61, and 69.

