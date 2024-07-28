Prepare yourself and animals to evacuate safety from the Borel Fire

More than 2 thousand people have been impacted by evacuations due to the Borel fire.

The American Red Cross opens evacuation shelters for those impacted by the Borel Fire.

Kern County Animal Services offers help with pets.

The Kern County Fairgrounds offer assistance with large livestock during evacuation orders.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

The American Red Cross has opened up two evacuation shelters– one in Ridgecrest and one in Tehachapi, while closing the Lake Isabella location.

23ABC talked with the Red Cross about what resources they have at the shelter.

Cindy Huge with the Kern Chapter of Red Cross said, "You will get a nice air conditioned room, a cot, and blankets. We have nursing available, and we have food and water, and if they have a small pet, they can bring their small pet and we'll take care of them."

In Ridgecrest, Burroughs High School on 500 East French Avenue is used as a shelter.

In Tehachapi, the Tehachapi Education Center at 126 South Snyder Avenue is also open as an evacuation shelter.

Kern County Animal Services also offers help with pets. They posted on Xthat those under an evacuation order can contact them at 661-868-7100 if their animals are in immediate jeopardy.

For those experiencing intermittent cell service and are unable to call, Kern County Animal Services turned on the messaging feature on the department's Facebook account for fire-related animal assistance.

Burroughs high school in Ridgecrest has pet supplies including food, bowls, crates, leashes, litter and litter boxes for owners to care for their pets.

But for those with bigger animals, the Kern County Fairgrounds offers help with livestock.

According to a post on their Facebook page, they have opened up emergency evacuation and stabling of large livestock.

They say to call 661-868-7100 Ext. 2 before bringing them to the Fairgrounds.

They add do not transfer livestock to the Fairgrounds until you have received guidance from that number.

Stay in Touch with Us Anytime, Anywhere:

