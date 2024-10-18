Preparing for a ‘killer’ performance, one local theater hopes to save lives

Donating blood could score you show tickets.

Every two seconds, someone in the U.S. needs blood. One theater production hopes to make a difference.

The mobile blood drive at the Ovation Theatre starts at 9 a.m. on Sunday and ends at 1 p.m.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

Only 3% of people who are eligible to donate blood are actually donors– that’s according to Kat Kohler with the Ovation Theatre.

“Our goal here is to just be a family and a community not only within our walls, but to our outer community as well,” said Kohler. “I like the idea of when we’re doing a bloody show, to do a blood drive.”

For their next show, a local production of Sweeney Todd, a ‘musical thriller.’ The Ovation Theatre wants to have an impact on the community.

Hal Friedman, who will portray Sweeney Todd, said the show has some dark humor.

“Given the fact that my character spends most of the play cutting people’s throats and draining people of blood… we thought we would, you know, drain some other people of blood. But for the community,” said Friedman.

But they work towards a serious cause.

“There’s always emergencies and people need that blood and it’s so important that we do this,” said Friedman.

Partnering with the Houchin Community Blood Bank, the Ovation Theatre hopes to have at least 20 donations, which they say could save 60 lives.

“We’re about halfway to our goal,” said Kohler. “So we would love for you to join us and help donate and save some lives.”

All successful donors will receive two Cherry Acres Pumpkin Patch vouchers, a Rusty’s pizza voucher, and a HCBB breast cancer awareness t-shirt– all while supplies last.

Plus, donors will be entered into a raffle where they can win two flex tickets through the Ovation Theatre.

Sweeney Todd starts on October 18 and ends on November 9.

To sign up to donate, visit the Houchin Community Blood Bank website.

