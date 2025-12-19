President Trump reclassifies cannabis from Schedule 1 to Schedule 3 drug

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — President Donald Trump signed an executive order Thursday reclassifying cannabis from a Schedule 1 to a Schedule 3 drug, a move that could significantly expand medical marijuana research but has drawn mixed reactions from lawmakers.

Cannabis was previously classified as a Schedule 1 drug, the same category as heroin. The reclassification places it in Schedule 3, alongside drugs like ketamine and anabolic steroids.

"This reclassification order will make it far easier to conduct marijuana related medical research allowing us to study benefits, potential dangers, and future treatments," Trump said. "It's gonna have a tremendously positive impact, I believe."

Dr. Ziva Cooper, director of the UCLA Center for Cannabis and Cannabinoids, said the change will benefit researchers studying the drug's effects.

"What this will do is it will be able to broaden the number of groups that are that will be able to study this drug for its therapeutic effects as well as its potential negative effects, which is an important aspect to all this," Cooper said.

However, Cooper noted significant gaps remain in cannabis research.

"What type of cannabis, what type of patient, what type of symptom, what type of dose? Where is the patient getting it from? So, there are quite a few unknowns at this point," Cooper said.

The executive action has generated mixed reactions on Capitol Hill. At least 18 Republican senators and 26 House members wrote a letter opposing the marijuana reclassification.

Sen. Lindsey Graham expressed concerns about the decision.

"I have a lot of cops, a lot of people out there in the drug rehabilitation business are very concerned about it," Graham said. "Medical marijuana seems to have a lot of promise, but just I think it's the dangerous drugs and I'm not so sure that's a good decision, but we'll see how it plays out."

House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries welcomed the move.

"I've supported marijuana reform throughout my entirety in public service, and we welcome any opportunity moving forward to continue that work," Jeffries said.

While the cannabis industry welcomed the reclassification order, some critics worry it could send the wrong message to young people about marijuana use.

