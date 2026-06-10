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Progressive Democrat Villegas advances to face Rep. David Valadao in CA-22 after primary upset

Villegas edges out Assemblymember Jasmeet Bains with 32.2% of the vote; vows to fight corporate influence as November showdown looms in the Central Valley.
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Villegasforcongress.com
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BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — In an unexpected turn in California’s 22nd Congressional District race, progressive Democrat Randy Villegas has advanced to the November general election, where he will face Republican incumbent Rep. David Valadao.

The Associated Press called the race for Villegas just after 6 p.m. Tuesday. According to unofficial results from the California Secretary of State, Valadao led the field with 40.7% of the vote, followed by Villegas with 32.2%. State Assemblymember Dr. Jasmeet Bains, representing the 35th District, finished third with 27.2%.

In a statement emailed to 23ABC, Villegas said, “Voters in the Central Valley have spoken, and they have declared that the Valley is not for sale. Despite the onslaught of outside corporate money spent against us, we have shown that working people are ready for change. We are ready for the government to work for us, not just the wealthy and well-connected.”

Villegas’ win over Bains — a well-known legislator from Delano — sets the stage for a high-profile race against Valadao, who has represented the district for most of the past decade.

23ABC reached out to Bains for comment, but she has not yet responded.

This is a developing story.

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