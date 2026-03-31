Proposed CA bill allows E85 conversion kits to be installed to save on gas

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — With gas prices spiking more than $2 a gallon in parts of the state, a proposed bill would let drivers install a conversion kit to use cheaper E85 fuel.

Assembly Bill 2046, authored by Assemblymember Rhodesia Ransom of California's 13th Assembly District, aims to give drivers an alternative at the pump.

"At a time when people are struggling to choose if they can afford to go do things in the community. This bill is very timely for them. We want people to have an option, this is about affordability in California. There are so many people concerned about not being able to access the price of gas," Ransom said.

The bill allows drivers to use E85 fuel, a blend of 85% ethanol and 15% gasoline traditionally used in flex-fuel vehicles. The legislation would allow drivers to install a conversion kit, giving them the option to choose between regular gas or E85 fuel.

Jeff Wilkerson Government Policy and Regulatory Affairs Manager for Pearsons Fuels said "This would allow a normal vehicle Toyota Corolla or Chevy Trailblazer, to install this and give the driver a choice to be able to fill up with either gasoline or E85. If E85 is not available in your area you can still use gasoline. If gasoline is available in your area for $6, $7 a gallon you can switch instead to E85."

With gas prices rising, community members are starting to conserve their commutes around the city. Dwayne Okazaki recently used E85 for the first time, and was happy to have a flex-fuel vehicle following the recent price increase.

"It was a perk of the truck. Having flex fuel always gave me that option instead of going with regular. The fuel itself burns cleaner so I figured I give it a shot plus the pricing is better," Okazaki said.

Okazaki noted a significant price difference when filling up his truck.

"I normally spend $130 on regular, and $150 ish on premium. Today I only spent $80!" Okazaki said.

Ransom noted that other states are already using the conversion kits.

"Other states are actually using this conversion kit as well. We know this can be successful; it’s a one-time conversion. But if it will help you save $2 per gallon every time you go to the gas station. We hope people will feel like this is useful to them," Ransom said.

A couple popular E85 locations in Bakersfield are 4050 Gosford Rd., 3001 Panama Ln., and 2700 Oswell St. For more stations, drivers can visit pearsonfuels.com.

Legislators are hopeful to have the bill passed before the end of the year.

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