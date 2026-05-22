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Public asked to weigh in on Cesar Chavez Elementary rename

The Kern Law Enforcement Association is pushing to rename the school after a deputy killed in the line of duty in 2021.
Latest Kern County, California and US and world news from 23ABC in Bakersfield, Calif.
Public asked to weigh in on Cesar Chavez Elementary rename
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BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — The Bakersfield City School District is asking for public input on a new name for Cesar Chavez Elementary School through a survey open until 4 p.m. Friday.

The Kern Law Enforcement Association is urging the public to vote to rename the school Phillip Campas Elementary. Campas was a Kern County deputy killed in the line of duty in 2021.

The community can submit name suggestions through the district's survey before the 4 p.m. deadline.

The push to rename the school comes after allegations against local labor leader Cesar Chavez surfaced in a New York Times article in March.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

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