Public asked to weigh in on Cesar Chavez Elementary rename

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — The Bakersfield City School District is asking for public input on a new name for Cesar Chavez Elementary School through a survey open until 4 p.m. Friday.

The Kern Law Enforcement Association is urging the public to vote to rename the school Phillip Campas Elementary. Campas was a Kern County deputy killed in the line of duty in 2021.

The community can submit name suggestions through the district's survey before the 4 p.m. deadline.

The push to rename the school comes after allegations against local labor leader Cesar Chavez surfaced in a New York Times article in March.

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