Public pushback

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) - Bakersfield residents made their voices heard Wednesday night at a City Council meeting, many speaking out against the proposed 2025-2026 budget.

"Because at the end of the day, the budget is a reflection of what the city council is prioritizing, and it is very clear that the city council is not prioritizing housing," said one resident.

More than a dozen residents took to the podium — some expressing frustration that the city's $852 million budget is adding an additional $500,000 to the Affordable Housing Trust Fund.

"Next year's recommended budget has the economic and development team facing an overall cut of approximately $2.5 million. It receives only 4 percent of the city's funds. By contrast, BPD’s budget will grow by $12 million, and it’s slated to receive almost 46 percent of the city's discretionary general funds," said another resident.

Another resident asked the council to consider reevaluating the budget to include funding for a community center in East Bakersfield for local youth.

"They need a place to go where they can be active, play basketball, have arts, have crafts, and keep themselves out of trouble."

Several speakers questioned why the Bakersfield Police Department’s budget continues to grow each year.

"We’ve got inflationary impacts, we’ve got energy impacts, meaning how much we’re paying for electricity," said Gary Hallen, Assistant City Manager.

Aside from the budget, one resident raised concerns about a water rate increase of more than 50 percent over the next five years.

"It would be another unbearable cost for the citizens, not just for myself."

City Council did approve the water rate increase during the meeting. It will take effect July 1.

City Council members could take action on the proposed 2025-2026 budget at their next meeting in two weeks.

