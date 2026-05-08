Raji Brar chosen to help lead California State University as Board Vice Chair

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — Bakersfield businesswoman Raji Brar was named on Wednesday as Vice Chair of the California State University Board of Trustees.

"It feels really good that I'm representing the valley, I was born and raised in the valley," said a beaming Brar during an interview with 23ABC.

Brar, a first-generation Sikh American whose parents immigrated from Punjab, India — becomes the first person from Kern County to hold the post.

The CSU system is the nation’s largest four-year public university network, with 23 campuses including CSUB. Rising tuition costs are a key concern.

"I want to ensure we stay true to our mission, making sure we're accessible to everyone, regardless of what you look like, where you come from, your economic standing in life. We have to make sure people have access to higher education; that's a priority," said Brar.

One of her priorities, Brar says, is to hold listening sessions at CSUB — hearing directly from students and staff about their concerns on campus.

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