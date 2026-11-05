Randy Villegas projected to win 22nd Congressional District race

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — A political shakeup is taking shape in California’s 22nd Congressional District, where Randy Villegas has unofficially unseated incumbent David Valadao.

23ABC spoke one-on-one with Villegas about what comes next and his priorities when he heads to Washington, D.C.

The midterms brought a major political shift here in the Central Valley.

Villegas is projected to win California’s 22nd Congressional District, unseating Republican incumbent David Valadao.

“We have the support of Republicans, Democrats and independents alike who sent a very clear message last night that the Central Valley is not for sale and that we deserve a representative who's going to work just as hard as we do,” Villegas said.

Voters say party matters less than electing leaders who will stand up for human rights.

“So what if you win an election, you're harming the people, the world, so I try to look at things in the effects to everyone, not just the few or party, and so, yeah, I'm glad because now I know that we won't just be rubber stamping,” said Albert Orellano a Kern County resident.

Villegas tells 23ABC his top priorities include expanding access to healthcare and lowering the cost of living.

“My top priority is to restore that funding to Medicaid because we need to save lives here in the Central Valley and we need to talk about expanding access to healthcare, which is why I will be a day one co-sponsor of Medicare for all,” Villegas said.

23ABC reached out to David Valadao’s office but did not receive a response.

Villegas says his message now is that he plans to represent the entire district, regardless of how people voted.

“I want people to know that I'm gonna fight for them regardless of whether or not they voted for me, whether they voted for my opponent, whether they chose to vote at all,” Villegas said. “That I'm gonna work hard every single day to deliver results for the people of the Central Valley.”

Villegas is set to take office Jan. 3, when the new Congress begins.

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