Ready, Set, Back to School health and wellness fair returns to Kern County Museum on Aug. 6

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — The Ready, Set, Back to School Health and Wellness Fair is scheduled for Thursday, Aug. 6 at the Kern County Museum.

23ABC and Kern County Child Support Services are hosting the event, which features numerous sponsors, vendors and supporters. Centric Health Bakersfield is participating for the first time this year.

Michael Bowers, vice president of government affairs for Centric Health Bakersfield, said the organization was motivated to join after learning about the event's community impact.

"Because of the exceptional work 23 News is doing and when we saw what you guys were gonna be doing — the community partnering with the agencies you guys were gonna be partnering with — we not only said yes, we'll do it with Centric, but we said, look, we'll do it with our other company, Qual Care. So we were excited," Bowers said.

Bowers said the fair goes beyond simply handing out backpacks.

"They not only get a backpack, but they get other resources that go in these backpacks. It's a critical time. It's tough for a lot of families right now, but this is just an extra boost they need," Bowers said.

Bowers said both Centric Health and Qual Care are proud to be part of the effort.

"Our Centric Health and Qual Care are super excited to partner with you guys. What amazing work — not just giving out backpacks, but giving kids resources and their parents," Bowers said.

23ABC will be accepting backpack donations at their studios on 21st and 'V' Street through Wednesday, August 5th at 5 pm. Stop by and help our local kids start the year in style!

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy

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