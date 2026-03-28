Recording artist Jason McGee shares his mental health journey in Bakersfield

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — Bakersfield native and recording artist Jason McGee is returning to his hometown to release his new album. While sharing a message of hope for those struggling with depression.

McGee has traveled across the world performing with major artists like Madonna, Kirk Franklin and John Legend. Despite his success, he faced depression and suicidal thoughts, enduring what he described as the darkest moments of his life.

"Unfortunately what inspired the album was pain. My journey through depression and suicidal thoughts. Unfortunately even my one attempt. It’s a look through my journal. A journey through very dark times, what I wanted to feel and believe again," McGee said.

There were times when he did not know where to turn, noting that part of him wanted to keep going while another part did not. He said his music is what brought him through those dark times.

"You only will see the light at the end of the tunnel if you keep going. That’s the only way you will see it, you just simply have to keep going. Every single day you have to put one foot in front of the other, and before you know it you’re walking," McGee said.

McGee is one of many who face these issues daily. Kern County offers several resources to help the community navigate mental health challenges. Tonya Maddox is the Crisis Services Administrator for Kern Behavioral Health and Recovery Services.

"I think one of the first things to remember, is that behavioral health, depression, anxiety, suicidal ideation, it's not discriminatory it can impact everyone. Any age, gender, ethnicity, we're all susceptible. Sometimes it can be difficult to become comfortable and reach out. But our job is to reduce the stigma," Maddox said.

Michael Bowers Chairman of the Board for Bakersfield Recovery Services said "You can’t heal what you don’t reveal. That very thing that you are holding on to is the very thing that if you let go will take you to the next level. I think what Jason is trying to do through his album is remind people regardless what you went through, trauma isn’t your fault but healing is your responsibility,"

McGee is returning home not just to release his new album, but to be an advocate, and encourage community members who may be experiencing similar struggles.

"Hope is huge! The moment you believe something good is going to happen you’ll keep going. Depression tells you that nothing good is happening and it's hopelessness. It tells you to give up and stop now because it’s nothing waiting for you. The moment I started believing again, I was able to accomplish all the things that God has put in my heart," McGee said.

McGee will perform his album at the Greater Harvest Christian Church on Saturday, March 28, to encourage others to keep pushing through their darkest times.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.



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